Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Everest Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Everest Group
In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EG
Everest Group Stock Performance
Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $362.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $327.37 and a 52 week high of $407.30.
Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Everest Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.
Everest Group Profile
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Everest Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.