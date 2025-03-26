Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Everest Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EG

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $362.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $327.37 and a 52 week high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.