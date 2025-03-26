Esports Stocks To Watch Today – March 23rd

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, and Madison Square Garden Sports are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares in companies that participate in the competitive video gaming industry, including game developers, tournament organizers, and streaming platforms. Investors in these stocks seek to benefit from the rapid growth and expanding revenue streams associated with esports, such as sponsorships, advertising, and merchandise sales. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $146.56 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.77 and a 200 day moving average of $175.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,310,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,776. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,289. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.85. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $178.35 and a 12-month high of $237.99.

