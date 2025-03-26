EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,618 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

PLTR opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37. The firm has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

