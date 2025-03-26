EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases 3,004 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 479,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in LKQ by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,416,300. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

