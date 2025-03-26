EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases 15,052 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 137.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $114,583 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACAD stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACAD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

