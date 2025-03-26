EntryPoint Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 202.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,792 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,596.64. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $614,313. The trade was a 5.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

