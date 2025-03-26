EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 24,732 Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $808,350. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $24.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

