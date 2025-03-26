EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires 3,812 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.11.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

OSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on OSW

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.