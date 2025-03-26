Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 802,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,977,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Several research analysts have commented on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,631 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,838,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $3,484,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at $3,397,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 235,142 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

