Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

Ennis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Ennis stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.40. Ennis has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Ennis had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

