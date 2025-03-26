Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Financial Comparison

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 11.09% 3.03% 0.88% Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $398.80 million 4.58 $70.92 million $0.36 43.89 Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Summer Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enlight Renewable Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of -129.18, meaning that its share price is 13,018% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and Summer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.16%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

