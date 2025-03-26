Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Director Purchases C$10,918.00 in Stock

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) Director Joanne Linette Cox purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,918.00.
Enerflex Trading Up 1.5 %
TSE:EFX opened at C$11.42 on Wednesday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.71.
Enerflex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.86%.
Enerflex Company Profile
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
