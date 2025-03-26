Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Canada Pension Plan Investment Sells 21,038,712 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $578,564,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EDR stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,272,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently -9.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDR. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

