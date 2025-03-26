Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 202,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 121,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Eguana Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78.
About Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
