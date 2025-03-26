EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 259,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $58,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 17,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $148,945.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,251.83. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $220,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. This represents a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,597 shares of company stock worth $5,671,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

