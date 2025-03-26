EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.87 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $211.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $196.95 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

