EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 4,185 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 9.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 1.1 %

KRYS stock opened at $192.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average of $173.68. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 0.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.72 and a twelve month high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

