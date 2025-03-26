East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 97,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 74,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

East Japan Railway Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

