Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 149.16% and a negative net margin of 188.09%.

NASDAQ DYAI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 27,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,808. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $39.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dyadic International stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) by 16,146.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Dyadic International worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

