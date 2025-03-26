Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Purchases £17,625.60 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson bought 32,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £17,625.60 ($22,819.26).
Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 11th, Giles Wilson acquired 269 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £150.64 ($195.03).
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Giles Wilson bought 207 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £151.11 ($195.64).
- On Monday, January 13th, Giles Wilson purchased 222 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($195.44).
Dr. Martens Price Performance
Shares of LON DOCS traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 53.60 ($0.69). The company had a trading volume of 373,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,119. The firm has a market capitalization of £520.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. Dr. Martens plc has a twelve month low of GBX 49.32 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.40 ($1.29). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27.
Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend
About Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking
for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical
movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage
and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of
empowerment and their own individual attitude.
The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and
is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.
