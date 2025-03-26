Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Boosted by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

