Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5 billion-$19.1 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $137.14.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

