Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$44.65 and last traded at C$44.38. 45,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 56,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.17.

Separately, ATB Capital raised Docebo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$930.60 million, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

