Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 25th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares issued by companies that return a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends, typically on a regular basis. They are sought after by investors looking for steady income and potential long-term capital appreciation while benefiting from the company’s financial performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. 199,828,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,710,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 41,372,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,963,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.30. 11,887,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,243,650. The company has a market capitalization of $220.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78.

