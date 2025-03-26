Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (TSMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMZGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.246 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSMZ opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42. Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

About Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (TSMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) stock. TSMZ was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

