Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a 5.2% increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 237,789,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,710,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.