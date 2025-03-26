Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Trading Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.10 and last traded at $64.30. 1,030,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,578,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 3.56.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.
