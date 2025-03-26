Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NFXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1538 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 3.7 %
Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05.
About Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares
