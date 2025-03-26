Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MUU)

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1243 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 6.2 %
NASDAQ:MUU traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $31.04.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
