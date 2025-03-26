Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (AVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 1st

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1315 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 3.7 %
Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69. Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.50.
Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
