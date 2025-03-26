Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (AVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 1st

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1315 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 3.7 %

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69. Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.50.

Get Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (AVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Broadcom Inc stock. AVL was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.