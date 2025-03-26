Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (AMDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMDD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMDD opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

About Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (AMDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of AMD stock. AMDD was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by Direxion.

