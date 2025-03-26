Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Position Increased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 452.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,890 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 95,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFLV opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

