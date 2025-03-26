Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 91,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 68,184 shares.The stock last traded at $51.98 and had previously closed at $52.18.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06.
The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.
