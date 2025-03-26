Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 91,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 68,184 shares.The stock last traded at $51.98 and had previously closed at $52.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFGX. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,179,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,706,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 797,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after purchasing an additional 665,844 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,178,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 534,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 403,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

