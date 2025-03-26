Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stake Boosted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,930 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

