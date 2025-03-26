Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Releases Earnings Results

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.
Digerati Technologies Price Performance
Digerati Technologies stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.14. Digerati Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
