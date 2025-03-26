DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Stake Reduced by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 103,714 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in DHT were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHT. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of DHT by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 168,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 28,498 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of -0.38. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 31.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

