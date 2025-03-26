DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

DFDS A/S Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.

DFDS A/S Company Profile

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

