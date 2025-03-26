Decred Reaches Market Cap of $211.05 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $12.64 or 0.00014357 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $211.05 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00008261 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00005520 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,701,552 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

