Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $96.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

