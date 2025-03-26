Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Sells 56,087 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,647,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,087 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 11.2% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $58,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $37.38.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

