Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 201.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,799 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 182,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 88,937 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.