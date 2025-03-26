Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Plans Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:WEBL)

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of WEBL stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 3.56. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.
About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Advanced Micro Devices Can Double in Price: Here’s Why
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How Disney’s Experiences Segment Can Restore the House of Mouse
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Healthy Energy Drinks? Celsius Holdings Building Out the Space
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.