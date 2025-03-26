Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.30. 116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Dacotah Banks Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $370.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27.

Dacotah Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Dacotah Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

