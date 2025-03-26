CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $370.00 and last traded at $365.19. 1,331,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,757,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.26.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 754.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,782.96. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total value of $932,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at $30,034,703.16. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,659 shares of company stock worth $43,133,396 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $237,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,106,000 after buying an additional 582,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,093,000 after buying an additional 408,190 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.