CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,782.96. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,659 shares of company stock worth $43,133,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.26.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $384.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 754.82, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.04.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

