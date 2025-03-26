CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 2,547 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total transaction of $932,100.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,034,703.16. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Shawn Henry sold 5,096 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total transaction of $1,826,559.28.

On Monday, March 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $12.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.95. 4,255,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,697. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.90 and its 200-day moving average is $347.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 754.82, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.26.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

