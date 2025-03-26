Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.33.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

