Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:VTMX opened at $24.07 on Monday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 88.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTMX. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 442,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

