Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.36 ($0.02), with a volume of 67367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Coro Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of £38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94.

Coro Energy Company Profile

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

