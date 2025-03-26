CoreFirst Bank & Trust Takes $118,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,410,000 after purchasing an additional 507,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after buying an additional 209,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $442.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $459.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.63. The stock has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $419.70 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.20.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

